The mobile rock climbing wall.
Whats On

Amazing rides, laser skirmish: Is this the best school fete?

21st Mar 2018 8:00 AM

IS THIS small Northern Rivers school about to host the best fete ever?

The Wollongbar Public School P&C Association is calling it A Fair to Remember, and they're promising a "family fun day at the best school fete around”.

And it sounds pretty good.

The roaring river waterslide.
There'll be the Giant Atomic Rush obstacle course, Roaring River waterslide, mechanical bull, Lion King jumping castle, bungee run, laser skirmish and even a mobile rock wall for the more adventurous people out there.

Mechanical bull.
Of course the school will also have the usual fete items - markets, plants, second-hand books, food, coffee, drinks, cakes, snow cones and entertainment.

"It has been almost two years since the Wollongbar Public School P&C Association's A Fair to Remember was last offered,” P&C vice president Maureen Bezanson said.

The Giant Atomic Rush obstacle course.
"Knowing how much there is going on in the latter half of the year; we changed the time of year from spring to autumn.

"Therefore, we invite everyone to come to Wollongbar on 24th March from 9am-2pm to enjoy the fun and embrace our lovely community.”

The bungee run.
All day ride passes are available for purchase for $35 for the day (prepaid passes are available at a $5 discount from the school).

The Lion King jumping castle.
