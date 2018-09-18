Amazing photos of rescue chopper training day

WINCHING a patient to safety is tricky at the best of times.

On the high seas - with vessel and helicopter moving in equal measure - it's a whole lot more challenging.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue helicopter crew recently conducted high line training in Ballina along with Marine Rescue personnel. Marine Rescue NSW

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter took part in annual Hi Line training alongside NSW Ambulance paramedics and Marine Rescue NSW crews on Monday.

Westpac air crew member Tim Sharman said technique involved highly technical training.

"When boats are moving around in the ocean and the helicopter is moving around in the air, you're trying to hit a moving target," Mr Sharman said.

Through this technique, they can drop a line of rope down onto the boat, and hook it on.

This makes winching paramedics down, and winching the sick and injured up, much easier in rough conditions.

"It's meant to get our medical team onto a boat in big seas," he said.

"Hi Lining is the most technical skill we do.

"As a crew we have to be 100% in unison.

"It's a good crew co-ordination exercise."

He said the technique could be used on all sorts of vessels, from cruise ships and trawlers to smaller boats.