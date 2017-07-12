'AMAZING': Lismore a stand out in tackling climate change

Solar panels similar to these (pictured) have been installed widely throughout Lismore's local government area.

LISMORE City Council has been named as a leader in creating a greener energy future by The Climate Council as it prepares to launch a landmark program to engage local governments to reduce their carbon footprints.

In its report into the upcoming Cities Power Partnership Program, The Climate Council highlighted the region's solar farm at Goonellabah as an example of a local council "ready to get on with the job of combating climate change.”

So far, 35 councils have pledged to join the program, which fosters local governments to undertake major role in tackling climate change within their communities, through a series of actionable solutions.

Together, the councils who have pledged to the program represent more than 3 million Australians.

The Climate Council said: "cities, urban centres and rural townships have the potential to slash energy emissions by a staggering 70%, just by taking action in their own backyards.”

The national launch of the program will be held next Wednesday in Canberra.

Dozens of mayors and council representatives are expected to be in attendance to officially launch the Cities Power Partnership, placing names on a giant map of Australia, pledging their commitment to tackling climate change through local solutions.