AMAZING GAME: Can you find the switch?

The Moderator is waiting for Clarence Valley people to find "The Switch"

IT'S one part scavenger hunt, one part Amazing Race and it's coming to the streets of Grafton.

It's called The Switch, and it's coming to Grafton next month.

Casting Officer for the event Ryan Rhys said that the game has puzzle drive elements similar to escape rooms but in conjunction with a storyline that takes place.

However, it's not just physical puzzles that need to be found and solved.

"On top of all the challenges the players will face there is also the element of moral decision, and the result of those can change the outcomes," Mr Rhys said.

"Making good moral choices might get you ahead, or poor ones might lead you down a wrong path."

Each session has a time limit of 90 minutes, with six teams competing against each other.

"A moderator who meets you, checks you in and runs the session, is a worker for the Department of Compliance, and from there you start to unravel a narrative of mystery and test of human behaviour," Mr Rhys said.

"Without giving too much away, the objective is to find the switch for reasons that will become clear once you're playing."

Mr Rhys said the events, which started in Perth three years ago, had proved popular across the country, starting in cities and spreading to regional areas as word got out of the game.

Adding to its appeal, he said the game appealed to people across a variety of ages.

"We've had teenagers and people in their early 20s up to people in their 70s come along," he said.

"I think there's an attraction to the theatre like aspect and storyline vibe, and on top of that it has been popular for group or private/corporates bookings, with many work environments using it as a team-building exercise."

Mr Rhys said that although only one team could "win" the game, everyone came back together at the end and were good sports.

"With this, even if you don't win, there is still a resolution, there's a sense of accomplishment," he said.

The game has already been planned for Grafton, with moderators using Google Maps to find suitable locations across the town, with only minor adjustments made on the first-day play as the show arrives.

"One of the unique things is that the game is unique to each town or city," Mr Rhys said. "The Switch you might play might not be the same as another town because it uses things specific to the location.

"If you're looking for something that will be an enthralling evening, or if you're looking for an experience that you'll be talking about with your friends I think it's something that many audiences can find an interest in."

The Switch will take place in Grafton from Thursday, March 12 to Saturday, March 14, with sessions each night at 5pm, 7pm and 9.30pm.

Play area is a 10km area with multiple locations, with driving distances maximum 15 minutes apart. Players are provided with GPS coordinates and instructions. The Moderator interacts with players throughout, via your phone and in person at various locations.

Ages 13+ can participate, so long as you have a player in your team who is old enough to drive, and bookings can be made through www.findtheswitch.com.