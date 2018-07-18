'Amazing' fighter plane will be big drawcard at Lismore expo

A RAAF Hawk 127 will be doing flying demonstrations at the Lismore Aviation Expo.

IN A major coup for the Lismore Aviation Expo next weekend, organisers have announced that a RAAF Hawk 127 will perform a flying demonstration at the event.

The Royal Australian Air Force Hawk 127 is the lead-in fighter plane that prepares Air Force pilots for flying F/A-18 Hornets and F/A-18F Super Hornets.

Lismore City Council's business development coordinator, Danielle Hanigan, said the expo would give people a rare opportunity to get a close-up look at the Hawk 127.

She said it was a major drawcard for the Lismore Aviation Expo and thanked the RAAF for agreeing to show off their aircraft.

"Last year we were meant to have a flypast from a RAAF Globemaster, but when we had to reschedule the event due to poor weather, we missed this opportunity due to operational requirements,” she said.

"To have the Hawk actually land in Lismore and to give local aviation enthusiasts the chance to see these aircraft in the flesh is really exciting.

"We are so thrilled and encourage everyone to come and explore this amazing aircraft.”

The Hawk 127 weapons and equipment systems allow for the carriage, aiming and release or firing of practice weapons, conventional and laser-guided bombs, Sidewinder missiles, and a 30mm cannon.

The aircraft stands at 4.1 metres high with a wingspan of 9.39m and has a Rolls Royce engine. Its top speed is an incredible 1207km/h.

The RAAF is also supporting the Lismore Aviation Expo by bringing their band to the event, which will roam around creating a fabulous musical backdrop.

Sponsored by Fast Aviation, the fourth annual Lismore Aviation Expo has plenty of other activities for all ages including thrilling aerobatics by Paul Bennet Air Shows. Paul and his experienced team will have you on the edge of your seat with demonstrations from the Sky Aces in their Wolf Pitts Pro and Model 12 Pitts, as well as demonstrations in a T28 Trojan, CA-18 Mustang, Yak 52, Grumman Avenger and many more.

For those with a lust for adventure, choose from a range of adventure flights, joy flights and learn-to-fly discovery flights including an exhilarating ride in WWII Warbirds.

On the ground there will be static aircraft and emergency services display, market stalls and activities for kids as well as a range of food trucks and refreshments.

This year organisers will also launch 'The Mound' - a new elevated area where you will have a bird's eye view of the runway. Entry to The Mound is by gold coin donation with all proceeds going to Our Kids.

The Lismore Aviation Expo is on Sunday, 29 July from 9am to 4pm at the Lismore Aviation Centre in Three Chain Road, South Lismore. Entry is $5 with children under 16 free.

For more information on the expo and highlights of the day, visit www.visitlismore.com.au