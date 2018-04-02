'Amazing day' for North Coast busking icon

Ziggy ALberts performs on the Mojo Tent at Bluesfest 2018 in Byron Bay near Tyagarah.

WHEN Ziggy Alberts moved to Byron Bay from his hometown on the Sunshine Coast at the age of 18, he didn't know what was to come.

But he soon became an icon of the town's busking scene, and he says his time in the seaside tourist hub has helped to propel him into the internationally-touring life he now knows.

Alberts spoke to The Northern Star before hitting the Mojo stage at Bluesfest last night.

He said to be able to play one of the main Bluesfest stages was an honour.

"To play something like this in your home base, on your home coastline, what an amazing day,” he said.

He said playing Bluesfest was "hugely different” from the busking life that led him to stardom, but attributed much of his success to the welcome and support of the local community.

"It was a couple of years ago I started busking heavily,” he said.

"All of a sudden there was a bit of a crew, all of us locally, busking.

"I would call it a scene... it really exploded and all of us were busking a lot and the crowds were getting bigger.”

Alberts said coming to Byron was a "tipping point” for him as a performer.

"I owe a lot of my success now not only to hard work but to the way the Byron community took me in and the streets of Byron where I've played so many hours,” he said.

"I'm always very fond (of returning) when I drive down Ewingsdale Rd and head toward town, it's a really nice moment.”

Alberts, also a talented surfer, recently took to social media, bemoaning the sudden strong swell as he prepared for the festival set.

"It wasn't a problem in the end, thankfully, but I was concerned I was going to have to either miss rehearsal or miss these waves and both were important,” he said.

"It's been pumping, but at the same time playing these sort of festivals only comes around every now and again so I'm happy to miss a couple of waves.”

When he took to the stage, Alberts had the Mojo tent almost packed.

He thanked the crowd for heading to the stage early to see him and offered a performance that revealed his passionate busker roots, but with a refined stage presence.

Alberts - who will release a new album in May - joined many Bluesfest artists in slamming mining company Adani during his set.

The Stop Adani movement has been ever-present throughout the festival, with The John Butler Trio taking the cake with a huge number of guests on stage and a giant banner during their gig last night.