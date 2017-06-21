Alternate proposal to closing Lake Ainsworth road

Members of Preserving Lake Ainsworth Inc. present their Plan B to help keep the road around the lake open.

EVETTE Chaseling has been swimming in Lake Ainsworth since her older brother threw her in at five years old.

Now at 83, Ms Chaseling still swims the length of the lake on a regular basis.

"I had to learn to dog-paddle,” she laughed.

Mrs Chaseling is also part of the group Preserving Lake Ainsworth Inc. in a bid to present to Ballina Shire Council a 'Plan B' that would not see the road from the surf club to the sport and recreation camp closed.

Plan B, as opposed to council's proposal to close the road on the eastern side of the lake and put in a footpath, saves the road and the carparking spaces, adding extra open space to the development.

"The plan improves the safety of all pedestrians and provides a much larger riparian zone along the lake,” PLAI spokesman Denis Magnay said.

"It also means no trees will need to be cut down.”

The PLAI had managed to stop council from starting work in February through a legal challenge.

They produced 3,000 signatures and held a protest march involving around 600 people, according to Mr Magnay.

PLAI president Pip Carter said the Plan B is a compromise with what the council is trying to achieve and believed it was a win-win for the whole community.

"The way the council's plan stands at the moment, families, the elderly and disabled aren't able to get into the lake's areas easily,” he said.

"With our Plan B, people can still drive and park around the lake.

"If they are trying to stop people from coming to the lake then that's a disgrace.”

Lack of parking at Lennox Head's only patrolled beach was also a concern and one that was addressed in the group's plan.

"The PLAI hopes councillors will consider the alternate concept plan and mould it in with council's new proposal,” Mr Magnay said.

For people wanting to see PLAI's Plan B for the road around Lake Ainsworth it can be viewed at the Lennox Hotel until further notice.