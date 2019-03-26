Alstonville woman named 'receptionist of the year'

BIG WINNERS: The Elders Alstonville team are celebrating after receiving 10 awards, including national awards, in Brisbane recently, recognising their efforts in 2018.

BIG WINNERS: The Elders Alstonville team are celebrating after receiving 10 awards, including national awards, in Brisbane recently, recognising their efforts in 2018. Jackie Munro

STAFF at Elders Alstonville have plenty to smile about after bringing home a "swag of awards” from the annual Elders Real Estate award ceremony in Brisbane.

Managing director Krysti MacRae said the team was "elated” to receive the recognition, which included national awards.

She said the team received 10 awards across the three categories of real estate, which includes sales, property management and administration.

One of the highlights of the night was when the Alstonville branch receptionist Tessa Hutchinson won the national award for 2018 Receptionist of the Year, on top of the local variant for the Queensland-Northern Rivers region.

Elders Alstonville win awards:

Ms Hutchinson said she was "speechless” when she found out she had won not one, but two awards.

"I had no idea that I would even be nominated, so to find out I had won not only the regional but the national award was incredible,” she said.

Mrs MacRae said the branch's property management team was awarded the elite team of the year award, while sales director Troy MacRae was awarded elite ranking for sales excellence recognition for the 15th consecutive year.

She attributed the awards to the branch's "fantastic” staff.

"We're so proud of their commitment to excellence, and the way they are completely focused on providing outstanding customer service,” she said.

"They always go the extra mile and it's great to see their efforts recognised.”

Mrs MacRae said she was pleased the office had received such an outstanding result while competing against other Elders branches with higher populations and was thrilled to see the office "punching well above its weight”.

"Alstonville has a much smaller population than many of the other Elders offices, so to hold rank against those, especially on a national scale, is really positive,” she said.

This wasn't the first time the branch had won awards, with Mrs MacRae saying the office would need to build more shelves to house these latest awards.

"We really want to thank our valued customers, who really become part of the Elders family, for helping us to achieve this success,” she said.