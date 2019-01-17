Alstonville woman arrested over suspicious fire

A woman has been arrested over a fire in Alstonville's main street last year.

A WOMAN will appear in court next month after a suspicious fire in Alstonville last year.

Shortly before 1.30am on November 2, 2018, emergency services were called to a business on Main Street, Alstonville, following reports of a fire.

Firefighters attended and extinguished the blaze. No one was injured during the incident.

The business sustained in excess of $160,000 in damages.

Officers from Richmond Police District attended and commenced investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

About 10.20am yesterday, officers from Richmond Police District arrested a 50-year-old Alstonville woman at her home address.

She was taken to Ballina Police Station where she was charged with damage property by fire.

She was granted conditional bail to appeal at Ballina Local Court on Thursday, February 21.