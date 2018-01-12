Alstonville to get new police officer within weeks

Alstonville's police station will be manned once again at the end of the month.

A FULL-time police officer will be stationed in Alstonville by the end of the month, Richmond Local Area Command has confirmed.

Chief Inspector Nicole Bruce said Senior Constable Andrew Ross would take up post on January 30, restoring the town's full-time police presence.

It comes after the Plateau community's three-year fight for permanent police, with tensions rising between residents and a notorious young louts terrorising its streets.

The Alstonville police station remains officially unmanned after Senior Constable Sean Davy went on long service leave, just months after being installed in late August last year.

Insp Bruce declined to comment if or when he would return. She did confirm Snr Const Davy was living at the police house but was off duty.

Shortly after Snr Const Davy's instalment, Snr Const Ross' position was advertised on the internal state-wide police vacancy system mid last year.

She said appropriate recruitment procedure had been followed in the recruitment of the two officers.

But Insp Bruce told The Northern Star in September last year that the residents need to remember the officers stationed at Alstonville would be required to assist colleagues at Ballina when needed.