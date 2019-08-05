Alstonville teen's latest role in Hollywood flick to screen

HISTORY: Alstonville resident Nicholas Hamilton as Private Noel Grimes in the new film Danger Close : The Battle of Long Tan.

HISTORY: Alstonville resident Nicholas Hamilton as Private Noel Grimes in the new film Danger Close : The Battle of Long Tan.

A FILM on a Vietnam War battle will open in cinemas this week with local actor Nicholas Hamilton in the cast, and the Legacy will host a local fundraising screening of the film.

Danger Close: The Battle of Long Tan brings to the big screen the story of one of the most decisive battles fought by Australian troops during the war.

The annual Vietnam Veterans Day takes its date from that battle.

Ballina man, the Reverend Richard "Shorty” Brown, is a veteran of the battle, and local man, Nicholas Hamilton is one of the stars of the film.

Hamilton plays NZ national, private Noel Grimes, from Wellington.

The young actor (born in Lismore in 2000) recently starred in It (2017), The Dark Tower (217) and Captain Fantastic (2016).

The film is set in South Vietnam, August 18, 1966.

For three and a half hours in the pouring rain, amid the mud and shattered trees of a rubber plantation near the village of Long Tan, Major Harry Smith and his dispersed company of 108 young and mostly inexperienced soldiers from the 6th Battalion, the Royal Australian Regiment, are fighting for their lives.

They're holding off an overwhelming enemy force of 2500 battle-hardened Viet Cong and North Vietnamese soldiers.

With their ammunition running out, their casualties mounting, and the enemy massing for a final assault, each man begins to search for the strength to triumph over an uncertain future with honour, decency and courage.

In the battle, 18 Australians and at least 250 enemies were killed, with some estimations being over 500.

The film also stars Travis Fimmel (Vikings), Luke Bracey (Point Break, Hacksaw Ridge), Daniel Webber (The Punisher, The Dirt), Stephen Peacocke (Hercules, Me Before You), and Richard Roxburgh (Breath, Rake).

Danger Close: The Battle of Long Tan is directed by Kriv Stenders (Red Dog), from a script by Stuart Beattie (Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl).

The fundraising screening for Legacy will be held from 6.30pm for 7pm on Thursday, August 8, at Ballina Fair Cinemas. Tickets for that event cost $15 and are available from the Far North Coast Legacy Club office (phone 6622 8113) or email admin.fncl@gmail.com.