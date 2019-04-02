Alstonville teenager playing rugby with autism

DEDICATED: Quinn Reilly packs down for a scrum playing flanker for Wollongbar-Alstonville in Far North Coast rugby union.

DEDICATED: Quinn Reilly packs down for a scrum playing flanker for Wollongbar-Alstonville in Far North Coast rugby union. Vicki Kerry

AN ALSTONVILLE teenager is breaking down barriers for children with autism as he prepares to represent the NSW Country junior open rugby union team in Canada and the United States.

Quinn Reilly has come through the junior system at Wollongbar-Alstonville and will take part in seven games overseas on a 10-day tour with the Cockatoos next week.

The 18-year-old was diagnosed with autism as a nine-year-old but has continued playing rugby league and rugby union while also spending some time as a referee.

It is considered rare for children and athletes with autism to play team sports.

"People often think because he has autism he would have other issues but he's just a quiet kid who loves his sport,” proud mother Rennae Reilly said.

"He doesn't always put himself out there so he can get overlooked, but the fact he's doing this trip is amazing for him.

"I've found from research that most athletes with autism are in individual sports and not in a team.

"He's blown the doctors out of the water with how much he's done since his diagnosis.

"I've always been up front with all his coaches, I think it's just an awareness thing.

"As long as he has his safety gear on (head gear and mouth guard), I'm happy, he knows I'd chase him otherwise.”

Quinn keeps himself busy working part-time at Goonellabah IGA and Alstonville Automotive Services.

He has also been mowing lawns and doing some labour work to help raise money for his trip.

Music is his other passion and he is studying at SAE (sound and engineering) in Byron Bay.

Rennae thanked the Wollongbar-Alstonville club where Quinn has played most seasons since he was six years old.

They have assisted with fundraising while Rennae held a trivia night recently with a focus on autism awareness.

He has also worked his way into a starting position at flanker in the Pioneers second grade team this season.

"It is a tough game but I really enjoy it,” Quinn said.

"This will be a lot of fun. The club did a trip to Fiji and we played there a few years ago, too.”

Quinn will not be alone, with FNC players Tim Chapman, Jai Harris, Benson Lockyer, Dylan Tulk, Corey Townsend and Thomas Quinn part of the Cockatoos team.