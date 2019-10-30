Alstonville scout's selfless mission to help fire victims

SELFLESS: Tintenbar boy Lachlan Bullen, 10, has used the skills he learned as part of the Alstonville Scouts to create and sell keychain fobs to help raise money for fire victims.

WHEN Tintenbar boy Lachlan Bullen, 10, learnt how to weave a paracord keychain fob for Father's Day as part of Alstonville Scouts, he decided he could use those skills to "do something good".

Then when fires devastated the inland village of Rappville, his mother and older sister suggested he could use some of the profits from his creations to help fire victims.

"I was like 'yeah sure, sounds like a good idea'," Lachlan said.

His mother Danielle created the Facebook page Cords For a Cause, and that's when the orders started rolling in.

"We got lots of orders," Lachlan said.

Since the page was created only a few weeks ago, the Bullens have been flooded with more than 100 orders.

Lachlan said despite the large number of orders flooding in, he enjoys creating the keychains, and said it is a good way to spend his free time.

"It's something that fills up all those times when I have nothing to do," he said.

Lachlan said he has ordered a wider range of paracord colours to be able to offer a wider range of colour schemes.

He said $2 from every $6 paracord keychain fob goes towards fire victims, and said he is starting to look into expanding into weaving paracord bracelet cuffs.

For more information or to make an order, you can visit Lachlan's Facebook page Cords For A Cause.