Alstonville residents get green light to subdivide blocks

OWNERS of larger blocks in Alstonville could soon be allowed to build second dwellings on their land, as part of a plan to create new homes in the village.

The new dual occupancy policy has been approved by Ballina Shire Council and now needs the final tick from the State Government.

The council's director of planning and environmental health, Matthew Wood, said the policy would be restricted to blocks bigger than 900sqm and with a slope of less than 20 per cent.

He said, in theory, it would mean about 400 landowners could subdivide their property.

"Yes, it's possible that it would mean an extra 400 homes in Alstonville, but we have projected that we'll only see around 60 new dwellings in the next 20 years,” he said.

"We are targeting diversity in the housing market.

"This policy is less restrictive than the granny flat policy -- we're talking about full-size dwellings and giving people another choice in the type of housing on offer.”

Mr Wood said landowners who met the requirements had already been contacted by the council.

Richard Lutze, who has been involved in the development of the village's strategic plan during his years on the executive of the Alstonville Chamber of Commerce, said the dual occupancy policy was just a small part in the bigger picture.

"This is the first time we've got a strategic plan over the line, and it's very positive,” he said.

"It is an issue for Alstonville, for businesses, to see some growth.

"I'm not saying everything will suddenly change, but this policy will free up some of that excess land for secondary dwellings.

"It is a 20-year plan (and) we're really only talking about 60 extra dwellings over that time... and I think that's important to remember.”

Mr Lutze said proposed changes in the village's R3 zoning could allow medium density housing in the future, subject to strict conditions.

"The council does have a fairly robust development control plan to mitigate people's genuine concerns around privacy, overshadowing, loss of amenity,” he said.

"People are concerned about the unknown.

"But this gives people an opportunity to do something different and create modern dwellings that suit the environment, the location and people's specific needs.”

The council has identified a total of 414 lots in the R2 zoning with a minimum area of 900sqm and a slope of 20 per cent or less that may be suitable for dual occupancy development.

"In terms of extra potential dwelling yield from this proposal, the 2017 Alstonville Planning and Environmental Study estimated that 50 per cent of the properties identified as being suitable may be developed,” the council report states.

"This estimate recognises that many properties will never be developed as the owners will retain them for single dwelling purposes.”

Even if only 50 per cent of landowners develop their blocks, it would result in 200 extra dwellings, providing housing for about 460 people.

However the council has gone with a "low estimate of 60 additional dwellings” to be built over the next 20 years.