Alstonville real estate agent to face hearing over fire

AN ALSTONVILLE real estate agent accused of damaging property by fire will face a hearing later this year.

Julianne Marree Butler, 50, carried a walking stick as she fronted Ballina Local Court on Thursday morning.

Police have alleged Ms Butler intentionally or recklessly damaged two units of a Main St, Alstonville property between 11pm on November 1 and 1.20am on November 2 last year.

NSW Fire & Rescue Alstonville crews at the scene of a business fire in Main St.

Police have alleged the blaze caused more than $15,000 in damage.

Ms Butler has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Her solicitor Vince Boss told the court the prosecution's brief of evidence had been served.

"We're seeking a hearing date in relation to that matter," Mr Boss said.

Mr Boss told the court all witnesses would be required for the hearing.

"The issue is it's a strong, circumstantial, case," Mr Boss said.

Alstonville woman Julianne Marree Butler outside Ballina Court. Northern Star

He said the hearing was estimated to require "at least a day and a half" before the court, but the prosecution estimated one day would suffice.

Magistrate Karen Stafford set the matter down for a hearing on September 19, with the following day also available for the case is required.

The matter will be mentioned briefly on August 28 and Ms Butler will be excused from appearing on that date.

No one was injured in the fire, which emergency services were called to about 1.30am on November 2.