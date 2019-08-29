Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Alstonville woman Julianne Marree Butler, wearing black dress, outside Ballina Court.
Alstonville woman Julianne Marree Butler, wearing black dress, outside Ballina Court. Northern Star
Crime

Alstonville real estate agent has 'no recollection' of fire

Aisling Brennan
by
29th Aug 2019 8:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ALSTONVILLE real estate agent accused of damaging property by fire has "no recollection" of the night in question, a court has heard.

Julianne Marree Butler, 50, was not required to appear before Ballina Local Court on Wednesday, where her matter was mentioned.

Police have alleged Ms Butler intentionally or recklessly damaged two units of a Main St, Alstonville property between 11pm on November 1 and 1.20am on November 2 last year, and caused more than $15,000 in damage.

 

NSW Fire & Rescue Alstonville crews at the scene of a business fire in Main St.
NSW Fire & Rescue Alstonville crews at the scene of a business fire in Main St.

No one was injured in the fire, which emergency services were called to about 1.30am on November 2.

Ms Butler had previously pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Her solicitor Vince Boss told the court the matter is "a strong, circumstantial, case".

"The defendant has no recollection of that night," Mr Boss said.

 

NSW Fire & Rescue Alstonville crews at the scene of a business fire in Main St.
NSW Fire & Rescue Alstonville crews at the scene of a business fire in Main St.

Mr Boss informed the court he expected the prosecution would provide two witnesses, most likely the two ambulance officers "who attended the scene".

He said the hearing was estimated to require one day.

Magistrate Karen Stafford confirmed September 19 for the hearing, with the following day also available for submissions to be made if required.

alstonville ballina local court fire northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Jail for Kyogle man with 'fairly deprived background'

    premium_icon Jail for Kyogle man with 'fairly deprived background'

    Crime THE 24-year-old intimidated a female police officer, and pointed a water pistol at another officer. But those incidents were just the tip of the iceberg.

    How bad will bushfire season be, and what do you need to do?

    How bad will bushfire season be, and what do you need to do?

    Environment Bushfires have already caused devastation to the Northern Rivers

    Delay in manslaughter case being committed to trial

    premium_icon Delay in manslaughter case being committed to trial

    Crime Two men remain in custody over the fatal May, 2018 incident

    • 29th Aug 2019 9:00 AM
    Ballina man accused of theft of $100,000 worth of items

    premium_icon Ballina man accused of theft of $100,000 worth of items

    Crime The 37-year-old is facing 35 charges before court