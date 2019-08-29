Alstonville real estate agent has 'no recollection' of fire

AN ALSTONVILLE real estate agent accused of damaging property by fire has "no recollection" of the night in question, a court has heard.

Julianne Marree Butler, 50, was not required to appear before Ballina Local Court on Wednesday, where her matter was mentioned.

Police have alleged Ms Butler intentionally or recklessly damaged two units of a Main St, Alstonville property between 11pm on November 1 and 1.20am on November 2 last year, and caused more than $15,000 in damage.

NSW Fire & Rescue Alstonville crews at the scene of a business fire in Main St.

No one was injured in the fire, which emergency services were called to about 1.30am on November 2.

Ms Butler had previously pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Her solicitor Vince Boss told the court the matter is "a strong, circumstantial, case".

"The defendant has no recollection of that night," Mr Boss said.

Mr Boss informed the court he expected the prosecution would provide two witnesses, most likely the two ambulance officers "who attended the scene".

He said the hearing was estimated to require one day.

Magistrate Karen Stafford confirmed September 19 for the hearing, with the following day also available for submissions to be made if required.