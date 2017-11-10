More than 1000 pancakes to feed the masses

PANCAKE BABY FUN: Everyone is welcome to come along an decorate your very pancake baby at Alstonville Christmas in the Park on Friday December 8th.

THE aroma of pancakes could be detected for miles today in Alstonville as the Christmas in the Park committee rallied together to prepare more than 1000 pancakes for the upcoming community event.

The public are invited to come along and sprinkle decorations on the delicious little festive treats and take home their very own creation.

The 2016 Christmas in the Park featured gingerbread men which were a huge hit with adults and children alike and this year children can look forward to decorating their pancake babies.

According to committee member Wendy McClenaghan, this year's event on Friday December 8 is set to be more popular than ever.

Mrs McClenaghan said it's a wonderful event for everyone.

"The kids and adults love decorating these little guys," she said.

"The event is very family oriented where everyone is welcome to get involved (and) it's also wonderful that the event is free, so everyone can enjoy all the activities without worrying about the cost."

In addition to the pancake decorating, the event will feature Christmas craft, jumping castles, a rock climbing wall, animal nursery, a Living Nativity, sausage sizzle and entertainment throughout the evening.

Mrs McClenaghan said the event attracted many generous sponsors from the local business and church communities and was coordinated by the combined churches of Alstonville and Wollongbar.

"We are so blessed to have so many generous local businesses support the event so we're able to make it free for everyone to enjoy," she said.

"We have a wonderful community up here on the Plateau and we hope everyone tries to stay local when shopping for Christmas this year."

Alstonville Christmas in the Park is taking place on Friday December 8 in Elizabeth Ann Brown Park between 4:30 and 7:30pm.