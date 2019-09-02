Menu
POLICE INJURED: Police allege they were assaulted when they arrested a man over an AVO breach on the weekend. Trevor Veale
Alstonville man tore at female police officer's shirt

Alison Paterson
2nd Sep 2019 10:45 AM
A SENIOR constable was assaulted when police went to investigate an breach at Alstonville.

Officers from Richmond Police District allege that on Sunday afternoon they attended an Alstonville address and told a 29-year-old Alstonville man that he was under arrest.

He responded by threatening to assault police.

He tried to push past police and, as a result, was sprayed with capsicum spray.

The 29-year-old man tore at a female Senior Constable's shirt and made multiple attempts to bite police.

Police suffered cuts, abrasions and a knee injury.

The man was taken to Ballina Police Station where he was charged with breaching an AVO and two counts of assaulting police and resisting arrest.

He appeared in bail court on Sunday.

Stolen car

In a separate incident, a Queensland man was arrested after stealing a car.

Police allege that at 10.30am on Saturday a 25-year-old Logan man broke into a car at Kyogle.

Soon after he used a credit card left in the car at a Kyogle business.

At 8.20pm on Sunday Kyogle police located the car parked at Sherwood.

The car had stolen plates from another car and the 25-year-old was asleep inside the car.

He was placed under arrest.

A search of the car revealed methamphetamine, several car keys and drug paraphernalia.

He was charged with a number of drug and stealing offences and will appear at Lismore Local Court today.

