Alstonville health clinic to close its doors

THE Alstonville Community Health clinic in Main St, Alstonville, will close its doors on Friday, September 27.

Health authorities explained that a change in how community nursing services are delivered in Alstonville will see home visiting services increased.

Director of Clinical Operations for Northern NSW Local Health District, Lynne Weir, said the flexibility of home visiting services meant that staff and resources could be better allocated to deliver care directly to residents, rather than from a fixed clinic site.

"By reallocating resources to increase our capacity for home visiting, our community health staff will be able to provide more flexible care to the community, Ms Weir said.

"Residents can continue to access services locally on an as-needs basis."

Ms Weir said the change will not affect nursing staff hours, as Community Health staff work within a network of multiple facilities.

"We have seen decreasing numbers of clients attending the fixed clinic, and the change to home visiting will provide a better model for delivering community and child and family health nursing service to the Alstonville area," Ms Weir said.

Residents in Alstonville can access Child and Family Health Nursing, or Community Nursing services, by phoning the Lismore Community Health Service on 6620 2967.

Residents in the area can access immunisation clinics via their local General Practitioner, as well as Lismore Community Health, Ballina Community Health and Goonellabah Child and Family Health.