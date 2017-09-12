Alstonville cop rostered for '4 to 5 day shifts per week'

ALSTONVILLE'S new police officer will be rostered on for four to five day shifts per week, says Ballina MP Tamara Smith.

Ms Smith has met with Senior Constable Sean Daley to "welcome him to the neighbourhood".

"Sean is used to working in rural communities having previously served in Tenterfield and Armidale," she said.

"Originally a Ballina boy he and his young family live in Ballina and all are thrilled with his posting to Alstonville.

"I brought up with Senior Constable Daley and Ballina Chief Inspector Bill McKenna the issues that are concerning Alstonville residents at the moment and felt very heartened that Sean will be rostered on for four to five day shifts per week in Alstonville.

"Having a daily police presence and building up a relationship with the Alstonville community with such a positive and experienced officer as Sean is truly welcome.

"I know that Senior Constable Daley will be able to get on top of the youth crimes happening in the town and that everyone will feel safer having him there."

"I've been assured that the process of recruiting for a second officer who will take up residence in the town has started and all things going well we should see that officer settle in before Christmas."

If members of the Alstonville community or any member of the public is concerned about their safety they should dial 000.