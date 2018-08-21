Menu
Former Alstonville cafe owner, Brendan Hill, has pleaded guilty to online grooming of a 14-year-old girl.
Crime

Alstonville child groomer to face sentencing

Hamish Broome
by
21st Aug 2018 1:50 PM | Updated: 1:50 PM
FORMER Alstonville cafe owner Brendan James Hill will be sentenced in the District Court after pleading guilty to online child grooming.

Mr Hill, 31, was arrested in a high profile NSW Police operation in January, Strike Force Trawler, targeting the online exploitation and sexual abuse of children.

In November last year he engaged on Facebook with a police officer posing as a 14-year-old girl, with whom he made sexually explicit comments and sent child abuse material.

He was subsequently charged with one count of using a carriage service to groom a person under 16 years for sex.

Today Hill formally entered a plea of guilty to the charge in Lismore Local Court via his solicitor, Rachel Thomas.

The court ordered a pre-sentence report to be prepared ahead of the sentencing.

The court has previously heard Hill suffers from "severe anxiety" and he has been excused from attending court on several occasions.

He has also been excused from appearing at the first mention of the matter in Lismore District Court, scheduled for September 17.

He remains on conditional bail.

