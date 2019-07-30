Alstonville carnival is kicking goals

The Alstonville Wombats at the Alstonville Junior Soccer Carnival last year.

The Alstonville Wombats at the Alstonville Junior Soccer Carnival last year. Kate O'Neill

ALSTONVILLE soccer club is gearing up to run its popular Junior Football Carnival this weekend.

This year's carnival, which is open to all club teams with players aged 5 to 11 years - including all girls teams - will be held on Sunday at Geoff Watt Oval, Alstonville.

"The carnival is a fun family day that promotes the enjoyment of football in a friendly, non-competitive environment,” carnival coordinator Glenn Hargrave said.

"Our volunteers have been hard at work to ensure that this day runs smoothly and that everyone enjoys a great day on the plateau.”

Last year more than 1200 kids attended the carnival, making it the largest carnival on the north coast's football calendar.

This year's carnival is near capacity, with all divisions just about full.

There are teams from the local area attending the big day, as well as teams from further afield - including many teams from the Mid North Coast and Gold Coast regions.

There will be something on offer for all the family, with a barbecue (including the famous Villa Burgers), freshly brewed coffee, home-made cakes, jumping castle, face painting and Villa Dog will be making an appearance.

Also this year there will be the Aldi MiniRoos shootout inflatable and the Newcastle Permanent activities tent.

The carnival is proudly supported by the Alstonville community, including major sponsors Alstonville Plaza and Plateau Sports Club.

Games start from 9am and finish at 3pm with all players to receive a specially designed medallion.

More information about the carnival can be found on the club's website at alstonvillefc.com.au.

Glenn Hargrave can also be contacted on 0406 007 603 or by email at carnival@alstonvillefc.com.au.