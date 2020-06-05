Alstonville bowler takes out top ranking

NUMBER ONE: Alstonville Bowling Club member Peter Taylor’s stellar year has resulted in Bowls NSW announcing he is now the number one male player in Australia. Photo: Marc Stapelberg

ALSTONVILLE lawn bowler Peter Taylor is set to the take the crown as the top player in the country.

But the 33-year-old athlete is cooling his jets as he waits for the official rankings to be handed down.

However, Bowls NSW’s head of sport and operations, David Ellis, said Taylor’s win is a lay down misere, and congratulated Taylor on social media.

“(His) number one rank is well deserved,” he said.

“He had a stellar 2019.”

Taylor, who has been playing for 20 years, said he had no idea about the win until his boss told him while he was rolling the greens at the Alstonville Plateau Sports Club on Thursday.

”Our CEO Sue Whiting said, ‘congratulations, you’re number one’,” he said.

“About August last year I was ranked about 59th and thought being listed in the top 100 in Australia is pretty good.

“Then throughout the year after winning a few things I got to 19th place then I was seventh and now it looks like I am first.”

Taylor’s star has continued to blaze since he was named the 2019 Bowls NSW Most Improved player award in February.

Recently he’s cut a swathe through singles events, only losing out the state champion of champions to Australian team member, Corey Wedlock.

He said it was nice seeing all the training, practice and match playing paying off.

“Before COVID-19 came through I was ranked number three and I thought I might have a chance if I could beat Corey,” Taylor said.

“I started when I was 14 through school sport at Kempsey High School, it turned out I was good at bowls and I liked it.”

Now Taylor is hoping for a fourth tilt and place in the NSW Country team.

“This is pretty special and I have to thank my wonderful partner Carren Muhle for her support,” he said.