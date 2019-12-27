Alstonville bowler nominated for two big awards

Alstonville's Peter Taylor after winning the Park Beach Open Singles Tournament in July. Taylor has been nominated for the NSW Bowler of the Year award. Photo Rhonda Riley.

Alstonville's Peter Taylor after winning the Park Beach Open Singles Tournament in July. Taylor has been nominated for the NSW Bowler of the Year award. Photo Rhonda Riley.

ALSTONVILLE’S Peter Taylor has been nominated by Bowls NSW for two of its most prestigious state awards – Bowler of the Year and Most Improved Bowler of the Year.

Taylor, who has firmly established himself as the North Coast’s best, added to his successes by winning this year’s state champion of champions pairs with Rod McCabe then followed that up nearly making history by almost winning the champion of champion singles – he was a close runner-up to Australian team member Corey Wedlock.

Award winners will be announced on February 13 at a presentation evening at Kirribilli.

The Player Awards are the pinnacle event on the bowling calendar. They also recognise the senior and junior bowler of the year, disability, country and metropolitan club of the year.

Three country clubs are in the running for the award – Kurri Kurri, Raymond Terrace and Warilla.

Smoke warnings

SMOKE haze from the bushfires has Bowls NSW issuing warnings of the effect this can have on bowlers. It points out that the hourly Air Quality Index is a quick and easy tool for information on air pollution levels, for specific information on people at risk, and simple steps to take for protection.

“The Air Quality Index will help you understand the current level of air quality and provide information on how to reduce your risk of exposure to air pollution,” Bowls NSW says.

Bushfire smoke is made up of small particles not visible to the human eye, gases and water vapour. The particles can aggravate existing lung conditions.

Bowls NSW recommends that controlling bodies determine if a competition should proceed or be amended or whether social play is suspended or cancelled due to dangerous air quality.

Open season

THE Australian Open, touted as the world’s biggest bowls festival, is open for nominations. It will be held at 13 host venues on the Gold Coast on June 13-26.

The prize pool has been increased to $275,000 with 700 prizemoney-paying places.

A special $2500 cheque will go to the Player of the Tournament – the one who is the best and most consistent individual player across all the Open disciplines.

Because of the expected influx of entries, nominations will remain open until 11.59pm on April 10.

Free service

IT IS not a sign of weakness or bad management for clubs to seek assistance when it’s finding the going difficult. So says Bowls NSW which offers a free service that can provide support and assistance to those in this situation.

“It is important that clubs seek assistance and advice before it is too late,” the state body says.

There is no obligation for a club to reimburse expenses incurred by a visit by the Club Advisory Committee representative.

New synthetic

THE most northerly club in Queensland, Thursday Island, played on rubber until Moama club in southern New South Wales recently donated a new synthetic green. A company shipped it from Cairns and businesses and volunteers helped to have it ready for play.

At the opening, the president said his club had 390 social and 20 playing members but the new green was expected to attract more.

Recruitment drive

RETIREMENT villages are being targeted by Bowls Australia in a bid to entice the older members of the community into the game. Top Australian reps such as Karen Murphy, Barrie Lester and Carla Krizanic will continue to tour the country in coming months giving coaching lessons at the villages.

MY VIEW . . . on women’s rules

FROM the flood of inquiries by women about their playing entitlements now that Bowls NSW allows them into its male-only domain, the rules are as clear as mud..

Women’s Bowls NSW tries to end the confusion in a memo to members and officials that says its members who want to play in state and other championships must nominate which STA (State and Territory Association) they wish to play for that year.

It gives an example: A woman who plays championship fours and pairs under her Women’s Bowls NSW registration and wants to play singles and triples under her Bowls NSW registration cannot do so.

“Unfortunately, you may play for one or the other STA and cannot mix the same or play in both competitions under Bowls Australia’s eligibility policy,” the women’s state association says.

It goes on to say pennants is a different situation and advises its members to acquaint themselves with that eligibility-to-play policy..

Let’s hope all this is cleared up before pennants and championships start.

Brave man

DALBY, about 130km north-west of Brisbane, had this women’s carnival and struck the problem that all organisers of carnivals face – a last-minute withdrawal when the draw had been made.

What to do? All the local women were already in teams. A call for help went out to the men.

One hardy soul put his hand up. He arrived on the green in his wife’s bowls clothes and, so he wouldn’t stand out like a sore toe among all the women, he wore a wig and a liberal slash of lipstick.

Wonder what happened when he wanted to use the facilities?