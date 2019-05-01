Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Labor candidate for Capricornia Russell Robertson and Shadow Minister for Regional Services Stephen Jones have pledged to fix notorious black spots in Capricornia.
Labor candidate for Capricornia Russell Robertson and Shadow Minister for Regional Services Stephen Jones have pledged to fix notorious black spots in Capricornia. Zizi Averill
Politics

ALP pledge $245 million to improve regional communication

Leighton Smith
by
1st May 2019 12:01 AM | Updated: 9:26 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

REGIONAL areas like Capricornia are set to get a helping hand to remedy their ongoing communication problems.

Labor's Shadow Minister For Regional Communications and Regional Services Stephen Jones joined his Capricornia candidate Russell Robertson on the election campaign trail yesterday to reveal details of their latest $245 million funding commitment to address mobile black spots, improve digital literacy and fund local projects to improve connectivity in regional communities.

Mr Jones said Labor's Plan for Better Regional Communications would have a number of objectives to support local productivity, jobs and connectivity in regional Australia.

"Labor will allocate $160 million to deliver improved mobile coverage through two further rounds of the Mobile Black Spot Program," Mr Jones said.

He said Labor would allocate $60 million to local projects to address regional connectivity issues by working with the States, and local government and other stakeholders, to develop Connected Community Plans.

They intended to develop more accurate mobile coverage maps to support policy making, work to maximise co-investment opportunities in mobile and other network infrastructure, and work with industry and consult experts on options to improve the consistency of battery back-up arrangements for new base stations built in bushfire prone areas.

Labor also intended to improve remote indigenous communications and planned reveal further regional initiatives.

Minister for Regional Services Bridget McKenzie accused Labor of blatantly "cut and pasting" her party's policies and urged regional and rural Australia to be sceptical of Labor ever delivering on this policy given they had shown no interest in it previously and when last in government.

More Stories

federal election 2019 regional communication russell robertson stephen jones tmbelection2019 tmbpolitics
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Parents in shock over stabbing of 'caring, gentle' teacher

    premium_icon Parents in shock over stabbing of 'caring, gentle' teacher

    Crime A MUCH-LOVED Byron Bay teacher is recovering in hospital after being stabbed by a parent at the school yesterday.

    PHOTOS: Emotions spill over as fight for native title ends

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Emotions spill over as fight for native title ends

    Environment Bundjalung people "can be who they really are” after decision

    Man facing murder charge allegedly threatened pregnant woman

    premium_icon Man facing murder charge allegedly threatened pregnant woman

    Crime The man is facing a three day pre-trial hearing in Lismore

    Major redevelopment of Ballina shopping centre under way

    premium_icon Major redevelopment of Ballina shopping centre under way

    News Work has started on the long-awaited revamp