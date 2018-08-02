Almost two million deadly Takata airbags in our cars

ALMOST two million potentially deadly Takata airbags still need replacing in cars across Australia, new figures released today reveal.

Australia's consumer watchdog, the ACCC has released comprehensive state-by-state data detailing recall rates for the airbags.

The ACCC says one year since the ACCC started overseeing the Takata airbag recall, 1.8 million potentially deadly airbags still need replacing as part of a compulsory recall that will run until 2020.

Over the past 12 months, 1.1 million faulty Takata airbags have been replaced in around 930,000 vehicles.

New data provided by vehicle manufacturers shows the location of all known registered vehicles and number of airbag inflators affected that require a replacement.

Despite good progress, ACCC Deputy Chair Delia Rickard is warning motorists not to be complacent about having airbags replaced.

"Don't ignore or delay responding to a letter or call from your car's manufacturer asking you to have your airbag replaced. The airbags degrade over time and can become lethal by misdeploying and firing metal shards at the car's occupants," Ms Rickard said.

The most dangerous airbags, known as "alpha" airbags, were fitted to about 115,000 cars, with around 19,500 still potentially on the roads. These airbags require urgent replacement and drivers should not drive cars containing these airbags until they have been fixed.

"Our greatest concern remains around the alpha airbags, which can still be found in almost 20,000 cars. Make no mistake, these airbags can kill and our advice is for consumers to check our website to see if there car is affected by this recall. If your car contains an alpha airbag, it should not be driven."

Advertising campaign underway

Ms Rickard welcomed the launch of the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries national consumer awareness campaign 'Faulty airbags? Don't die wondering' and new online tool, www.ismyairbagsafe.com.au and text service 0427 AIRBAG.

"The website provides an easy place to enter your car's number plate to check if it's affected and I encourage everyone who owns a car to visit this site," Ms Rickard said.

For more information about the recall visit the Product Safety Australia website www.productsafety.gov.au