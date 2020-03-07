‘Almost’ traditional jazz band offers new fun tunes

Northern Rivers band The Magnificence plays 'nearly traditional' jazz and New Orleans-inspired music.

THE Magnificence are a Northern Rivers jazz band that plays enthusiastic, passionate, humorous and quirky music.

The band is preparing for a local gig, before an international tour taking them to the Osterso Jazz Festival in Bornholme, Denmark, and the Hallevik Trad Jazz Festival in Sweden in early August, and then heading over to Edinburgh and Glasgow for a run of gigs.

Brothers Cameron (trumpet and vocals) and Lachi Smith (drums) have been making music together for over 30 years, and with Paul Edwards (tenor sax) for 20 years.

The three formed The Magnificence in 2017, when Cameron moved to the Northern Rivers.

They are joined by Joe O’Keeffe on banjo and Julian Smith on double bass.

Cameron Smith said the sound of The Magnificence has changed from 2017 until now.

“When we first started it was just a chance for me to play the style of music that I enjoy, that is old timey jazz,” he said.

“Since 2017, we have really enjoyed each other’s company and found many opportunities in the Northern Rivers and beyond to present our music.

“It has been enjoyable to develop songs and travel together and as a consequence the music has taken on the influences of each member of the group.”

Last year, their song Internal Affairs earned the band a spot as a finalist at the Dolphin Awards 2019.

Ms Smith explained what the song was about.

“Internal Affairs, I guess is about being away from home and the long journey back to your love,” he said.

“Internal affairs is a euphemism.”

The musician explained why the band explains their style as ‘almost’ traditional jazz.

“Our music is rooted in the early jazz tradition, but our lyrics reflect modern topics and Australian influences,” he said.

“We’ve been working on a set of early jazz standards and a couple of new originals for the tour that we will present in April.”