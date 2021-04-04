Almost half of car breakdowns caused by one single issue
NRMA data revealed that patrols attended more than 40,000 breakdowns across the Northern Rivers in 2020, with battery problems continue to dominate breakdowns across NSW.
Of 40,634 breakdowns attended by NRMA patrols in the last 12 months, 17,873 or 43 per cent were related to battery failure, according to new data released by the NRMA.
3373 battery-related breakdowns were reported in Ballina Shire, 4452 in Byron Shire, 407 in Kyogle, 2561 in Lismore LGA, 957 in Richmond Valley and 6123 in the Tweed.
This corresponds to state-level data, where analysis of 848,650 breakdowns from March 2020 to February 2021 found that batteries dominated the reasons for calling an NRMA patrol on the side of the road across NSW, with 46 per cent of the calls statewide.
Other major breakdown in NSW causes in a year of roadside service heavily affected by the COVID pandemic included:
– Wheels and tyres (14 per cent)
– Electrical (8 per cent)
– Cooling system (4 per cent)
– Fuel injection (3 per cent)
In the same period, NRMA patrols rescued 1,874 children and pets locked in cars in NSW and repaired 326 immobile wheelchairs and mobility scooters.
Of the 848,650 breakdowns attended by NRMA patrols 90 per cent got the drivers back on the road again without the need for a tow and the average waiting time was 40 minutes.
Breakdown data for Northern Rivers from February 2020 to March 2021 is:
Ballina: 7041
BATTERY: 2044
BATTERY SALES: 1329
BRAKES: 71
CAR ELECTRIC: 1
COOLING SYSTEM: 291
DIESEL FUEL SYSTEM: 175
ELECTRICAL: 605
ENGINE: 210
FUEL INJ/ENGINE MANGT: 177
HYBRID & ELECTRIC VEHICLES: 12
IGNITION: 171
LPG FUEL SYSTEM: 10
MISCELLANEOUS: 634
OTHER CONDITIONS: 145
PAY ALL: 19
PETROL FUEL SYSTEM: 256
STEERING: 42
SUSPENSION: 6
TRANSMISSION: 197
WHEELCHAIR/MOBILITY SCOOTER: 2
WHEELS & TYRES: 644
Byron: 10962
BATTERY: 2939
BATTERY SALES: 1513
BRAKES: 147
CAR ELECTRIC: 24
COOLING SYSTEM: 476
DIESEL FUEL SYSTEM: 208
ELECTRICAL: 960
ENGINE: 400
FUEL INJ/ENGINE MANGT: 389
HYBRID & ELECTRIC VEHICLES: 9
IGNITION: 354
LPG FUEL SYSTEM: 11
MISCELLANEOUS: 1213
OTHER CONDITIONS: 169
PAY ALL: 33
PETROL FUEL SYSTEM: 395
STEERING: 111
SUSPENSION: 20
TRANSMISSION: 408
WHEELS & TYRES: 1183
Kyogle: 1073
BATTERY: 286
BATTERY SALES: 121
BRAKES: 16
COOLING SYSTEM: 66
DIESEL FUEL SYSTEM: 36
ELECTRICAL: 112
ENGINE: 62
FUEL INJ/ENGINE MANGT: 27
IGNITION: 30
MISCELLANEOUS: 72
OTHER CONDITIONS: 31
PAY ALL: 4
PETROL FUEL SYSTEM: 33
STEERING: 9
SUSPENSION: 6
TRANSMISSION: 55
WHEELS & TYRES: 107
Lismore: 6096
BATTERY: 1248
BATTERY SALES: 1313
BRAKES: 78
CAR ELECTRIC: 2
COOLING SYSTEM: 289
DIESEL FUEL SYSTEM: 133
ELECTRICAL: 585
ENGINE: 179
FUEL INJ/ENGINE MANGT: 188
HYBRID & ELECTRIC VEHICLES: 5
IGNITION: 133
LPG FUEL SYSTEM: 5
MISCELLANEOUS: 624
OTHER CONDITIONS: 55
PAY ALL: 26
PETROL FUEL SYSTEM: 194
STEERING: 32
SUSPENSION: 8
TRANSMISSION: 239
WHEELCHAIR/MOBILITY SCOOTER: 2
WHEELS & TYRES: 758
Richmond Valley: 2391
BATTERY: 499
BATTERY SALES: 458
BRAKES: 18
CAR ELECTRIC: 2
COOLING SYSTEM: 134
CSC: 2
DIESEL FUEL SYSTEM: 77
ELECTRICAL: 201
ENGINE: 92
FUEL INJ/ENGINE MANGT: 70
HYBRID & ELECTRIC VEHICLES: 1
IGNITION: 51
LPG FUEL SYSTEM: 8
MISCELLANEOUS: 207
OTHER CONDITIONS: 65
PAY ALL: 17
PETROL FUEL SYSTEM: 86
STEERING: 19
SUSPENSION: 11
TRANSMISSION: 99
WHEELS & TYRES: 274
Tweed: 13071
BATTERY: 3054
BATTERY SALES: 3069
BRAKES: 111
CAR ELECTRIC: 1
COOLING SYSTEM: 578
DIESEL FUEL SYSTEM: 267
ELECTRICAL: 1082
ENGINE: 268
FUEL INJ/ENGINE MANGT: 489
HYBRID & ELECTRIC VEHICLES: 2
IGNITION: 357
LPG FUEL SYSTEM: 6
MISCELLANEOUS: 1144
OTHER CONDITIONS: 263
PAY ALL: 46
PETROL FUEL SYSTEM: 432
STEERING: 72
SUSPENSION: 9
TRANSMISSION: 454
WHEELCHAIR/MOBILITY SCOOTER: 16
WHEELS & TYRES: 1351