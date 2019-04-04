Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Horses

Community digs deep for racetrack toddler

by Patrick Billings
4th Apr 2019 6:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SOCIAL media campaign has raised nearly $80,000 for a toddler critically injured at Redcliffe Paceway.

Lara Whitaker was spectating with family when a mobile barrier failed to retract and smashed into them during a harness race on March 24.

The entire family was hospitalised, including her harness father Gary, but Lara fared the worst receiving critical facial and abdominal injuries.

Lara Whitaker, 2, suffered critical injuries. Her brother Josh, 1, was hospitalised with non life-threatening injuries.
Lara Whitaker, 2, suffered critical injuries. Her brother Josh, 1, was hospitalised with non life-threatening injuries.

She remains in a critical but stable condition in the Queensland Children's Hospital.

A GoFundMe campaign started by current Australian Trotting Driving Champion, Scott McCarthy has raised $79,620 in nine days.

Donations have poured in for the well-known racing family far exceeding the initial $5000 target.

The Queensland Racing Integrity Commission is investigating the incident.

The Commission initially halted race meetings in the wake of the tragedy after it was revealed mobile barriers did not meet local safety standards.

Harness racing was then allowed to proceed at Albion Park but with mobile starts replaced by walk-up starts.

Mobile starts recommenced on Tuesday.

editors picks horse races

Top Stories

    A man has died after boating tragedy on Richmond River

    premium_icon A man has died after boating tragedy on Richmond River

    Breaking EMERGENCY services are on scene tending to patients.

    12-year-olds involved in assault at skatepark

    premium_icon 12-year-olds involved in assault at skatepark

    News How far can a parent go to protect their child?

    Repeat drink driver walks from court after 6th offence

    premium_icon Repeat drink driver walks from court after 6th offence

    Crime The Kyogle man returned a reading more than three times the limit

    MISSING PERSON: 14yo has not been heard from for a week

    MISSING PERSON: 14yo has not been heard from for a week

    News Noah has not been in contact with his family