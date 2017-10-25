Almost 75% of Australians have returned their postal survey

74.5% of Marriage Law Postal Survey's have been returned according to the latest ABS statistics. (AAP Image/Morgan Sette)

ACCORDING to the latest data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics 11.9 million - 74.5 per cent - of Australians have returned their marriage surveys.

The ABS said the estimate was based on a count of forms scanned rather than earlier estimates that were based on the weight of the bulk containers.

There are four days remaining until the recommended deadline to post the forms back, and the ABS said 300,000 surveys were returned over the past week.

Equality Campaign Director Tiernan Brady said the "result shows that Australians clearly want this issue to be dealt with as quickly as possible.”

"We hope that a strong YES result will encourage Parliament to ensure marriage equality is a reality in Australia by Christmas,” he said.

"To be sure that their votes will be counted by the ABS, Australians should make sure they have posted their YES votes by this Friday October 27,” Tiernan Brady said.

Australian Olympic swimming gold medallist Emily Seebohm joined the Equality Campaign.

"It has been exciting to be a part of the positive conversations that are happening around the country about giving all Australians a fair go through marriage equality,” Ms Seebohm said.

"We can't be complacent in these final days and I urge Australians to post their YES to be counted in support of our LGBT teammates, friends and family to achieve equality under the law.”

Fellow Olympic swimmer and supporter of the Equality Campaign, Mitch Larkin, said: "It is clear that Australians want to have their say about fairness in this country. It is great to see that so many people have returned their survey forms, but there are still millions of votes that haven't yet been posted.”

For more information go to https://marriagesurvey.abs.gov.au/