Almost 60mm of rain in 24 hours, and it's still falling

WATER tanks are filling up and gardens are growing, as the Northern Rivers continues to receive good, drenching rain.

Some parts of the region have had more than 50mm of rain since 9am yesterday.

Regional totals:

Alstonville 58mm

Evans Head 52mm

Lismore 26mm

Ballina 34mm

Byron Bay 41mm

Casino 19mm.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, today will be partly cloudy with a high chance of showers and temperatures in the mid to high 20s.

We can expect similar conditions, including more rain, for the rest of the week.