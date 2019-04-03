Menu
Almost 60mm of rain in 24 hours, and it's still falling

3rd Apr 2019 6:31 AM

WATER tanks are filling up and gardens are growing, as the Northern Rivers continues to receive good, drenching rain.

Some parts of the region have had more than 50mm of rain since 9am yesterday.

Regional totals:

  • Alstonville 58mm
  • Evans Head 52mm
  • Lismore 26mm
  • Ballina 34mm
  • Byron Bay 41mm
  • Casino 19mm.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, today will be partly cloudy with a high chance of showers and temperatures in the mid to high 20s.

We can expect similar conditions, including more rain, for the rest of the week.

autumn northern rivers weather rain
Lismore Northern Star

