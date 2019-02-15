Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ABOVE: Damage to property on Chauvel Rd after a fire tore through bushland and property near Tabulam following high temperatures.
ABOVE: Damage to property on Chauvel Rd after a fire tore through bushland and property near Tabulam following high temperatures. Marc Stapelberg
Environment

Almost 350 properties lose power during bushfire

Liana Turner
by
15th Feb 2019 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ESSENTIAL Energy says power has now been restored to all customers who have experienced an outage during the Tabulam bushfire.

Essential Energy's operational manager of ranges Paul McWilliam said several hundred properties lost power as a result of the fire.

"Essential Energy customers in the Tabulam, Drake and surrounding areas were affected by an unplanned power interruption (on Wednesday and Thursday) as a result of the fires in the area," Mr McWilliam said.

"Power supply was isolated to just under 350 customers due to the damage to the network.

"Crews responded immediately, working closely with the Royal Fire Service to commence with the necessary network repairs."

Mr McWilliam said power had since been restored to all affected customers, although the fire is continuing to burn near Tabulam.

He said people should stay at least eight metres away from fallen or damaged powerlines and call Essential Energy on 13 20 80 if they have any questions.

energy outage essential energy northern rivers fires tabulam fire
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Jubullum community 'treated like cattle' during fires

    premium_icon Jubullum community 'treated like cattle' during fires

    News Community waited for six hours in the hot sun for help to arrive

    • 15th Feb 2019 10:40 AM
    PHOTOS: Latest devastation from the firefront

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Latest devastation from the firefront

    News The fires have been upgraded to Emergency Warning this morning

    • 15th Feb 2019 11:43 AM
    Keeping firefighters fed during the blaze

    premium_icon Keeping firefighters fed during the blaze

    News Casino West Public School are lending a helping hand

    • 15th Feb 2019 12:00 PM
    SES call for dedicated 'flood watchers'

    premium_icon SES call for dedicated 'flood watchers'

    News CAN you help the SES during a flood event?