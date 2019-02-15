Almost 350 properties lose power during bushfire

ABOVE: Damage to property on Chauvel Rd after a fire tore through bushland and property near Tabulam following high temperatures.

ESSENTIAL Energy says power has now been restored to all customers who have experienced an outage during the Tabulam bushfire.

Essential Energy's operational manager of ranges Paul McWilliam said several hundred properties lost power as a result of the fire.

"Essential Energy customers in the Tabulam, Drake and surrounding areas were affected by an unplanned power interruption (on Wednesday and Thursday) as a result of the fires in the area," Mr McWilliam said.

"Power supply was isolated to just under 350 customers due to the damage to the network.

"Crews responded immediately, working closely with the Royal Fire Service to commence with the necessary network repairs."

Mr McWilliam said power had since been restored to all affected customers, although the fire is continuing to burn near Tabulam.

He said people should stay at least eight metres away from fallen or damaged powerlines and call Essential Energy on 13 20 80 if they have any questions.