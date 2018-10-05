Menu
Almost 1000 customers without power

5th Oct 2018 7:21 AM | Updated: 7:43 AM

UPDATE, 7.40am: THE power has been restored to homes in the Evans Head area that experienced an outage this morning.

 

Original story: A WIDESPREAD power outage is affecting residents on the Northern Rivers this morning.

According to Essential Energy, almost 1000 customers in the Evans Head area are affected.

The outage was reported about 7am.

Essential Energy crews are currently investigating the failure, which is impacting residents in some parts of Evans Head and Doonbah.

At this stage it is not known when electricity will be restored.

