Almost $1 million for 18 projects in the Kyogle area

Eric Taylor from the Woodenbong Hall Committee, Christine Reid, Lismore MP Thomas George, Lyn Parker from the Woodenbong Show Society, Carey Andrews from the Woodenbong Progress Association and Graeme Reid.

SPORTING facilities, showgrounds and community halls in the Kyogle area will receive a boost thanks to new State Government funding.

Lismore MP Thomas George this week announced $992,168 in funding for various projects as part of the Stronger Country Communities Fund.

The 18 community projects include upgrades to community halls, showground and sports facilities across Bonalbo, Mallanganee, Mummulgum, Old Bonalbo, Tabulam, Wiangaree and Woodenbong.

Mr George congratulated the grant application put forward by Kyogle Council as well as the various committees who work tirelessly to make their communities great places to live.

"While it is a priority of the Nationals to encourage more people to relocate, work and live in regional areas, we also want to make sure those who are already here have access to the best facilities possible,” he said.

"Every project which has received funding under this round of the SCCF is important in not only attracting visitors but creating facilities which benefit the lives of everyone who lives in those communities.”

Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW John Barilaro said the roll out of the second round of projects takes Stronger Country Communities funding to $300 million.

"I congratulate Kyogle Council and look forward to the local sports and community facility improvements that will make the region an even more attractive place to work and raise a family,” Mr Barilaro said.