Allstars win now Hawaii bound

ALL STARS: Some the talented young athletes at the Epic Cheer Allstars gym in Ballina. The girls are fundraising to raise money to attend an event in Hawaii next year after winning 1st place in the Australian Championship in the Level 2 Juniors. Alison Paterson

ANYONE who thinks cheerleading is an activity for youngsters who aren't into sport will get a shock when they see the Epic Cheer Allstars in action.

This Ballina-based squad is composed of fit girls and young women whose chosen sport combines the moves of gymnastics with energetic tumbling, dance and stuntwork and requires strength, flexibility and grace under pressure.

While there's plenty of back flips and handsprings, there's not a pom-pom in sight.

Stephanie Howe, 28, who owns the Epic Cheer Allstars said she's proud of the youngsters who are aged from five through to around 14 years when they won first place in Brisbane last month..

"We went to the Cheer Brands Majors is Brisbane in October and Australian Championships and we shocked all these established teams including some from New Zealand when we won,” she said.

"The girls have won an a bid to the Global Games in Hawaii and to beat all the other junior teams was awesome,” she said.

Cheer-mum Sara Norman said the Epic Allstars family is now hoping to raise around $3000 per athlete to compete at the event.

"We hope to start a GoFundMe page and get some community support so our Allstars family can go over together,” she said.

Ms Howe has been running the gym for five years and balances her passion for cheerleading with work in the construction industry.

Cheerleader Trinity Sheridan, 11, said one of the strengths of the squad is while they want to win an event, it's not their major focus.

"We are not in it to win it, we are on stage to have fun and we all love each other and there to support each other,” she said.

Brooklyn Berry, 8, said for her the acrobatics were one of the most exciting aspects of being in the squad.

"I like being tossed in the air, it's lots of fun,” she said.

"And I like you get to be sassy.”

With the gym walls carrying the slogan, 'be fierce, be strong, be epic', there's no doubt these youngsters literally have the world of cheerleadeing at their feet.

More information 0403 724 816.