Allman is all in for tennis win

IT WAS a case of fourth time lucky when Ashley Allman won the open women's singles final at the Hotel Cecil Casino Open tennis tournament.

The South Wests Rocks product beat top seed Ebony Jackson 6-1 6-4 today.

Allman was the top seed last year and was run down in a marathon final against Bryah Guilfoyle 3-6 6-3 10-7.

The tournament was washed out the previous year with Allman first playing in the women's final in 2015.

She also played in the 2016 final where she was forced to retire hurt with a shoulder injury.

"It's a great feeling to finally get the win after four years of making the final,” Allman said.

"I'd never played her (Jackson) so I wasn't really sure what to expect.

"I felt like I didn't have anything to lose playing against the top seed so I was determined to go out swinging.

"The conditions suited me and I was just glad to get through after a tough semi-final.”

Allman is heading home for Easter and will play tournaments and Coffs Harbour and Sawtell over Easter.

The 17-year-old now lives in Sydney where she attends boarding school and hopes to head to America next year to test herself in the College system.

Casino teenagers Maddisson Morrissey and Tylah Robinson both reached the quarter-finals of the open women's competition.

Meanwhile, Brisbane's Will Maher followed on from his Ballina New Year Open success with a 6-2 6-2 win over Liam Puttergill in the open men's final.

Puttergill had a hard-fought 6-2 7-6 win over top seed Louis Clark in the semi-final.

Clark is from Suffolk Park and has returned to the court after taking some time off over summer.

Maher came through from fourth seed and beat second seed Patrick Coates-Beadman 7-5 6-3 in their semi-final.

"It was a tough final, I was able to get off to a good start and kept that momentum going into the second set,” Maher said.

"I hadn't played him (Puttergill) for a while and he's getting bigger and stronger.

"He's one of my mates and that can be tough to have play each other in a final.

"I've got a few tournaments coming up and I really want to finish the second half of the year strong.”

The Casino Open is the clubs biggest tournament of the year and attracted 100 players between Brisbane and Sydney.