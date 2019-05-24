Allison Baden-Clay's sister launches bystander program

LASTING LEGACY: Rachel Durdin, leader of Rio Tinto's response to domestic and family violence, with Vanessa Fowler, the sister of murder victim Allison Baden-Clay, at the launch of Allison's Gift at Tannum Sands.

RIO TINTO in Gladstone was the launch point for a new domestic and family violence awareness training today in memory of Allison Baden-Clay.

Allison's Gift, by The MATE (Motivating Action Through Empowerment) Bystander Program, aims to teach participants to identify warning signs of abuse and how to intervene safely in domestic and family violence situations.

Allison Baden-Clay was murdered by her husband in Brisbane in 2012 and her story is woven through the program.

Her sister Vanessa Fowler was in Gladstone for the launch.

She said by speaking about her sister's story she hoped it would teach others the warning signs so that they could intervene.

"It was a difficult decision for my family to open up and share Allison's story but we feel that it's necessary so that we can actually make a difference and Allison and her children have a positive legacy into the future," Ms Fowler said.

"If we'd had known then what we know now then things might have been different for her and her three children."

The program was founded by the Allison Baden-Clay Foundation and Griffith University. Two workshops were held today for Rio Tinto employees and a third is planned for tomorrow for other corporate businesses and community groups.

Leader of Rio Tinto's response to domestic and family violence Rachel Durdin said the workshops aimed to change a culture.

"Through this what we're hoping is it is successful and is received well through our employees and we can look at how we put that out through Australia," Ms Durdin said.

The launch coincides with domestic and family violence awareness month.