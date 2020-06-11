Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Alliance Airlines is seeking to raise more than $120 million as it takes advantage of the pandemic shutdown to buy grounded aircraft.
Alliance Airlines is seeking to raise more than $120 million as it takes advantage of the pandemic shutdown to buy grounded aircraft.
Business

Alliance Airlines taps investors to renew fleet

by Glen Norris
11th Jun 2020 2:23 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ALLIANCE Airlines is tapping investors for up to $122 million to help it expand its fleet by buying aircraft grounded by the pandemic shutdown.

The Brisbane-based company said the COVID-19 pandemic had resulted in airlines around the world grounding aircraft and reducing or ceasing operations in response to travel bans and border restrictions.

Alliance said this provided the carrier with significant opportunities to expand its fleet by purchasing aircraft. Alliance currently has the largest fleet of Fokker aircraft in the world - 40 planes seating 50 to 100 passengers.

Alliance managing director Scott McMillan said the 18-year-old carrier had continued to operate profitably during the shutdown as it focused on contract flying to mining towns and other communities.

Alliance is raising $91.9 million via a fully underwritten institutional placement and up to an additional $30 million via a non-underwritten share purchase plan .

Alliance Airlines boss Scott McMillan with aircraft engineers at Brisbane Airport.
Alliance Airlines boss Scott McMillan with aircraft engineers at Brisbane Airport.

"The capital raising will give us the ability to invest in these initiatives whilst maintaining our strong balance sheet," said Mr McMillan. "Maintaining a strong balance sheet has been the focus of the board for a number of years and is something we will jealously guard."

The money raised will be used predominantly to acquire additional aircraft, and to further strengthen its balance sheet.

Alliance Airlines, founded in 2002 by aviation veterans Steve Padgett and Scott McMillan, has succeeded by focusing on charter flights to mining towns and using one type of aircraft.

The capital raising comes as the competition watchdog threw cold water on moves by Qantas to buy a majority stake in the carrier. The national flag carrier purchased a 19.9 per cent stake in Brisbane-based Alliance last year and announced plans to become its majority owner.

ACCC chairman Rod Sims said last month that the watchdog's current view was that any further increase in Qantas's stake in Alliance was very likely to raise significant competition concerns.

Originally published as Alliance Airlines taps investors to renew fleet

alliance airlines business

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Closing immediately: SCU shuts down football centre

        premium_icon Closing immediately: SCU shuts down football centre

        Sport MORE than 1500 players and 150 coaches have gone through the centre’s programs.

        Truckie confesses to looting $150K of luxury watches

        premium_icon Truckie confesses to looting $150K of luxury watches

        Crime Northern Rivers man caught looting from unattended warehouse

        RECORD HAUL: $22M worth of cannabis seized south of Lismore

        premium_icon RECORD HAUL: $22M worth of cannabis seized south of Lismore

        News POLICE raided a remote property and arrested four men.