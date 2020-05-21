Menu
Alleged Northern Rivers child sex offender to face trial

Jodie Callcott
21st May 2020 1:39 PM | Updated: 2:04 PM
A NORTHERN Rivers man who is accused of having sex with a child over a five-year period will face trial.

It is alleged the man had sexual intercourse with a 10-year-old girl at least nine times between 1994 and 1999.

Court documents revealed a warrant was issued for the man's arrest on March 6, 2019.

He was arrested five months later on August 28, 2019.

Police allege the now 55-year-old engaged in unlawful sex acts with the girl, including sexual intercourse without her consent, at Tweed Heads and Banora Point.

<< Retired farmer charged with child sex offences granted bail >>

He faces nine charges of having sexual intercourse with a child under 16 without their consent.

The man has not yet entered a plea.

His case was heard in Tweed Heads Local Court on Wednesday where police prosecutor Sergeant Alix Thom presented a case conference certificate.

The man will appear in Lismore District Court on June 22 to enter a plea.

