Alleged thief caught by police carrying weapon

A WOMAN has been charged over an alleged stealing offence, as well as over the carrying of a weapon in public.

Police will allege that on Thursday May 18 a 19-year-old Casino woman attended the home of a person known to her.

When this person fell asleep the 19-year-old has allegedly stolen her mobile phone and charger.

On Saturday May 20 police saw the 19-year-old on Oak Avenue, Casino.

Police searched her in the hope of locating the phone; during the search police located a knife, which she said was to 'protect herself'.

She has been charged with larceny and custody of a knife in a public place.

She will appear in Casino Local court in June.