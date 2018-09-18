Menu
Alleged strangulation sparked by rejection, court hears.
Crime

Denied sister date sparked choking, court hears

by Pete Martinelli
18th Sep 2018 5:27 AM
COOKTOWN'S Peter Creek allegedly attacked and choked a woman who refused to set him up romantically with her sister, a court heard.

Creek is on trial in Cairns District Court for strangulation in a domestic setting, a charge to which he has pleaded not guilty.

The court heard Creek strangled the woman outside a Cooktown residence on September 22 last year after they watched an NRL game on TV.

The woman told the court via video link that she had been drinking that morning, had a sleep and resumed drinking in the afternoon, but could remember details of the incident. She said the assault occurred after he approached her to be romantically "set up" with her sister.

"He started to get cheeky with me and I rejected him," she said. "He got wild and started to choke me and pushed me into a car."

The woman told the court Creek used both hands to strangle her.

"I couldn't sing out for help, I slapped him to defend myself," she said.

She alleged Creek ran away when he saw her brother approaching.

The trial continues.

