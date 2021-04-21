Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man charged with robbery plans on fighting the charges. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Nicholas Eagar
A man charged with robbery plans on fighting the charges. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Nicholas Eagar
Crime

Alleged robber accused of leaving foot imprint enters plea

liana walker
21st Apr 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man accused of leaving a foot imprint on his victim when he allegedly robbed him in Tweed Heads South has pleaded not guilty to the offence.

Jarrod Steven Skimmings' matter was mentioned in Tweed Heads Local Court on April 16.

Mr Skimmings did not appear.

Police allege Mr Skimmings robbed Andrew McPherson of his wallet and mobile phone in Tweed Heads South shortly before midnight on January 1 this year.

He is further alleged to have possessed a key belonging to a vehicle on January 8.

In court last Friday the charge of robbery simplicita was withdrawn in favour of an aggravated robbery charge.

Represented by defence lawyer Riley Owen, Mr Skimmings has entered not guilty pleas to the charges of aggravated robbery, possess implements to enter or drive conveyance and committing a s114 offence having previous conviction.

Mr Skimmings has entered guilt pleas to attempt to stalk or intimidate intending fear of harm, possess prohibited drugs and possess prescribed restricted substance.

The matter was adjourned for hearing on October 1.

Mr Skimmings remains on bail.

alleged robbery northern rivers court northern rivers crime news tweed heads crime tweed heads local court
Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cerebral palsy sufferer describes career change as ‘amazing’

        Premium Content Cerebral palsy sufferer describes career change as ‘amazing’

        Community How one woman’s incredible story is now helping other NDIS participants on the road to success.

        ’Wealthy’ Lismore businessman accused of drug supply

        Premium Content ’Wealthy’ Lismore businessman accused of drug supply

        News East Lismore man, 55, hoped the court would allow him to travel internationally.

        Push to build another artificial reef off the North Coast

        Premium Content Push to build another artificial reef off the North Coast

        News The government is looking for a new spot to build another reef

        Blueberry farm’s big decision on future operations

        Premium Content Blueberry farm’s big decision on future operations

        News The $1.2 million project will see major changes to the way the company operates.