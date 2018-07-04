Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
PUPPY FARM: Some of the dogs seized from a Glenarbon property where an alleged puppy farm was uncovered on Monday.
PUPPY FARM: Some of the dogs seized from a Glenarbon property where an alleged puppy farm was uncovered on Monday. RSPCA Queensland
News

Alleged puppy farmer facing record number of charges

22nd Mar 2017 9:27 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BREAKING: The RSPCA has laid a record 215 charges against a man accused of running a puppy farm at Glenarbon near Goondiwindi.

In a statement issued this morning, the RSPCA said Haris Ljuhar, 40, was facing 215 animal welfare related offences, and is due to appear in Goondiwindi Magistrates Court in May.

RSPCA Queensland inspectors and Goondiwindi Criminal Investigation Branch detectives raided the property in January, seizing 81 dogs and puppies, and 10 cats.

RSPCA chief inspector Daniel Young said it would be alleged the conditions of the dogs and cats were being kept in were appalling.

"There was inadequate shelter and water and a number of the dogs were carrying injuries that needed urgent veterinary treatment," he said.

"There was one dog that was sharing a small space with a dog that was deceased and there were the remains of a number of corpses lying near dogs that were tethered."

More than 50 of the seized animals have since been rehomed through the RSPCA which supplied treatment for the animals at a cost of more than $100,000.

The breed of dogs were mainly American Staffordshire bull terriers, Australian and American bulldogs and French bulldogs on the property.

animal welfare editors picks glenarbon goondiwindi rspca toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Bail conditions eased in war veteran bashing case

    premium_icon Bail conditions eased in war veteran bashing case

    Crime "PERHAPS the case isn't as strong as what was previously put to the court."

    • 4th Jul 2018 11:48 AM
    Three children taken to hospital after car crash

    Three children taken to hospital after car crash

    News Four taken to hospital after crash near Alstonville

    Baby humpback whale found dead on beach

    Baby humpback whale found dead on beach

    Environment Wildlife crews are at the scene determining the next step

    Man arrested after being on the run for 904 days

    Man arrested after being on the run for 904 days

    Crime Offenders seriously assaulted elderly man

    Local Partners