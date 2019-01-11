Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been charged with punching a staff member at the Coraki Hotel.
A man has been charged with punching a staff member at the Coraki Hotel. Susanna Freymark
Crime

Alleged pub staff attacker was already on bail

Liana Turner
by
11th Jan 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN accused of punching a staff member of a Coraki pub before threatening police is due to return to court later this month.

Goonellabah man Donald Harvey was originally due to face Lismore Local Court on Monday, but his matter was adjourned due to delays at Grafton Correctional Centre.

The 32-year-old was charged with behaving in an offensive manner, intimidating police, failing to leave a licences premises when required and common assault over the alleged incident on Friday night.

He's also facing earlier, unrelated, charges of larceny, destroying or damaging property, drug supply and possessing and driving while disqualified.

The court heard his bail for these matters was revoked on January 5 and he had been in custody since then.

In court on Tuesday, his solicitor Binnie O'Dwyer said Mr Harvey was not required to appear on video link.

Magistrate David Heilpern adjourned Mr Harvey's matters until January 22.

alcohol fuelled violence assault coraki lismore local court northern rivers crime richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    $3m to target tick bite illnesses 'not good enough'

    premium_icon $3m to target tick bite illnesses 'not good enough'

    News PATIENTS and experts say more "targeted" funding is needed.

    • 11th Jan 2019 12:00 AM
    'Bigger than CSG': calls for deep look at water extraction

    premium_icon 'Bigger than CSG': calls for deep look at water extraction

    Environment A community group has called for a broader scope to industry review

    • 11th Jan 2019 12:00 AM
    New figures reveal value of rural land on North Coast

    premium_icon New figures reveal value of rural land on North Coast

    News Valuer general has released new land values for LGAs

    • 11th Jan 2019 12:00 AM
    How much is that tourist worth?

    premium_icon How much is that tourist worth?

    Travel The latest stats reveal visitor habits

    • 11th Jan 2019 12:00 AM

    Local Partners