Alleged pub staff attacker was already on bail

A man has been charged with punching a staff member at the Coraki Hotel. Susanna Freymark

A MAN accused of punching a staff member of a Coraki pub before threatening police is due to return to court later this month.

Goonellabah man Donald Harvey was originally due to face Lismore Local Court on Monday, but his matter was adjourned due to delays at Grafton Correctional Centre.

The 32-year-old was charged with behaving in an offensive manner, intimidating police, failing to leave a licences premises when required and common assault over the alleged incident on Friday night.

He's also facing earlier, unrelated, charges of larceny, destroying or damaging property, drug supply and possessing and driving while disqualified.

The court heard his bail for these matters was revoked on January 5 and he had been in custody since then.

In court on Tuesday, his solicitor Binnie O'Dwyer said Mr Harvey was not required to appear on video link.

Magistrate David Heilpern adjourned Mr Harvey's matters until January 22.