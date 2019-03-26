Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The man has faced Lismore Local Court.
The man has faced Lismore Local Court. Marc Stapelberg
Crime

Alleged 'peeping Tom' seeks mental health help

Liana Turner
by
25th Mar 2019 11:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ALLEGED "peeping tom” has asked to be taken to hospital for mental health treatment.

Lismore Heights man Matthew Ebenezer Bransgrove, 21, appeared in the dock of Lismore Local Court yesterday.

He was arrested last week after he allegedly peering through the windows of sleeping women on Phyllis and Kyogle Sts at South Lismore.

Solicitor Eddie Lloyd said her client had asked for an application to be diverted to treatment under the Mental Health Act.

The court heard Mr Bransgrove suffered from paranoid schizophrenia and Ms Lloyd told the court of adverse symptoms of this condition he had been experiencing.

He has entered no pleas to his charges of peeping and prying, entering a building with intent and two counts of entering enclosed lands.

"He's been in the cells for five nights,” Ms Lloyd said.

Ms Lloyd told the court she had been informed Grafton Correctional Centre was full.

"He tells me he's been deteriorating over those five days,” she said.

She applied for Mr Bransgrove to be sent to Lismore Base Hospital's adult mental health unit instead of being remanded in police cells.

Magistrate David Heilpern said the allegations against Mr Bransgrove appeared to be part of "an ongoing pattern of conduct”.

Mr Heilpern said the accused had a history of "entering into premises with some ill intent” and that he was hesitant to place him "in any environment where he is ... more of a threat than he is in custody”.

"I'm declining to send him to the hospital,” he said.

Ms Lloyd asked for Justice Health to be notified of her client's medication needs and that a mental health assessment be undertaken.

Mr Heilpern agreed to do this and ordered Mr Bransgrove to be brought to the court in person for a mental health assessment when the matter returns next month.

lismore base hospital lismore local court mental health peeping tom richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Tight race continues in Lismore election

    premium_icon Tight race continues in Lismore election

    News It could be days before a result is announced as counting continues in Lismore

    • 26th Mar 2019 12:00 AM
    Short term rentals force residents out of homes

    premium_icon Short term rentals force residents out of homes

    Property Time to put the facts before myths about short-term holiday letting

    • 26th Mar 2019 12:00 AM
    New lease of life for East Lismore butcher shop

    premium_icon New lease of life for East Lismore butcher shop

    News Work under way to reopen butcher after $200,000 renovation

    • 26th Mar 2019 12:00 AM
    Council asks for $28M to upgrade airport

    premium_icon Council asks for $28M to upgrade airport

    Council News Ballina mayor says he'll continue to lobby for the $28 million plan

    • 26th Mar 2019 12:00 AM