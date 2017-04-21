Alleged offender caught after foot chase through town

POLICE had a bit on their plate yesterday when, among other calls, a man led officers by chase on foot through the centre of Casino.

Senior Constable David Henderson from Richmond Local Area Command said a Casino man was in custody after leading police on a "lengthy foot pursuit on North, Wheat, Hickey, Farley and Johnston Streets".

"A victim has been taken to hospital and police are still looking for another offender," he said.

"Early 000 calls indicate this relates to a home invasion and/or a pushbike theft."