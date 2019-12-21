Alleged nude photos of NBA star Steph Curry leaked

Steph Curry is trending on social media for the wrong reasons.

NBA superstar Steph Curry is trending on social media, but not for the reason basketball fans may have hoped.

Supposed nude pictures of the Golden State Warriors star were uploaded to Twitter on Saturday morning, according to USA Today.

If they're real, the person who uploaded them could face charges under the revenge porn laws.

Under the California penal code it is illegal to distribute images "where the victim is identifiable; with the intent to cause serious emotional distress to the victim; and the victim actually suffered such distress."

According to the San Francisco Chronicle's Warriors source, the images aren't actually of the two-time MVP and three-time champion.

"Of course it's not him," the source said.

Per the Chronicle, the team doesn't plan to comment publicly on the images, and Curry's agent has told the Daily Mail the pictures are "absolutely" not of him.

The supposed nude pic of Stephen Curry is 'absolutely' not him, his agent has told me. #GSW @Warriors — Alex Raskin (@RaskinDailyMail) December 20, 2019

Basketball fans' instant reaction to seeing his name atop the trending list was that it would be news of his return to the court, with Curry having suffered a broken left hand earlier in the season.

The reactions after clicking through and scrolling down to find out why his name was on top of the pile were ones of shock.

Oh, Steph Curry is trending. Wonder what’s going on — pic.twitter.com/OEEBx8LCE0 — Andrew Joseph (@AndyJ0seph) December 20, 2019

It was originally reported that photos of his wife, Ayesha, 30, also leaked.

Curry, 31, has missed all but four games this season due to a broken hand.

This article originally appeared on the NY Post and was reproduced with permission.

Me clicking on the Steph Curry hashtag that’s trending thinking it’s an update on his injury.... pic.twitter.com/qj4uJm4yad — Dominic Briones (@dominicphillip) December 20, 2019

And now for the 23,563rd or so time, Twitter: "Steph Curry is trending?! I bet he's coming back! Not a moment too soon, I mean we gotta turn that 5-24 record around [click] ... oh 😳" — Wallace Witkowski (@wmwitkowski) December 20, 2019

Blood of Jesus, is that why Steph Curry is trending???? — Sugabelly 🌕 (@sugabelly) December 20, 2019

Lololol why did the basketball fan in me look to see why Steph Curry was trending pic.twitter.com/5Tbz8HnNp8 — Angie Thomas (@angiecthomas) December 20, 2019