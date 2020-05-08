A SELF-REPRESENTED alleged meth dealer has been granted bail in the Darwin Supreme Court.

Kelly Ann Skinner, 42, appeared in the Darwin Supreme Court on Tuesday charged with two counts of supplying less than a commercial quantity of a schedule one drug, and one count of supplying less than a commercial quantity of a schedule two drug.

Skinner, who did not have a defence lawyer, was brought in from the Darwin Correctional Centre to represent herself at the bar table

Justice Peter Barr granted Skinner bail to reappear in court for her charges to be committed to the Supreme Court on May 21.

The NT News understands the Crown will allege Skinner was a member of a major drug syndicate which was in operation around Darwin.

Originally published as Alleged meth dealer represents herself, granted bail