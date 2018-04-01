Alleged Lone Wolf bikie could face habitual offender label

POLICE have applied for an habitual offender declaration for a Northern Rivers man accused of being a Lone Wolf bikie.

Mark Atta-Singh, 41, faced Lismore District Court on Tuesday to oppose the application.

Defence barrister Ben Cochrane, who was acting on behalf of Sydney-based barrister Stephen Zaha, said he was told the matter would only be briefly mentioned this week.

But the case was listed for a hearing, and the prosecution - who had travelled from Sydney along with an expert witness - opposed an adjournment.

Mr Cochrane said the matter had been complicated when Mr Atta-Singh opted to change his legal team last Friday.

"With respect to him, it may be that he hasn't been organised but he had only been out of custody for a month,” Mr Cochrane said.

He said Mr Atta-Singh was released on parole in February.

Judge Wells said she had not yet been able to properly go over police documents tendered to the court.

Ms Wells said documents made available to her on Monday were lengthy and contained "a good deal of material that describes what outlaw motorcycle gangs get up to” but made little reference as to "what (Mr Atta-Singh) has been getting up to”.

She adjourned the matter but insisted the hearing proceed at its next listing.

"There won't be a further delay,” Ms Wells said.

She set the matter down for hearing on June 18.