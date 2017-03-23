Alleged local child sex offender to face trial

IT allegedly happened more than 20 years ago at a small pictureque village on the Northern Rivers.

Now the accused man, who cannot be named, will face a jury to determine his fate.

Last year Richmond Local Area Command police charged the now 60-year-old with eight historical child sexual abuse offences.

His alleged victim was 13 at the time.

The charges include six counts of sexual intercourse with a child between 10 and 16 years old, two counts of aggravated indecent assault, and an act of indecency.

The accused man was arraigned in the Lismore District Court on Wednesday before Judge Lynne Wells, where he showed no emotion as the charges were read aloud to the court.

He pleaded not guilty all charges.

The estimated four to five day trial will commence of August 21.

The accused man remains on conditional bail.